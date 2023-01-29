When was the last time the Chiefs were in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in their fifth straight AFC Championship Game this Sunday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. Last year the Bengals upset the Chiefs, 27-24 in overtime to advance to Super Bowl LVI. This year’s winner will represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12.

Chiefs Super Bowl history

When was last appearance for Kansas City?

Kansas City made their fourth Super Bowl appearance as an organization two years ago in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It was a dream matchup of the generational talents at quarterback at veteran Tom Brady was looking for his seventh championship and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was trying to win his second straight.

The Chiefs were favored by three points at DraftKings Sportsbook, but came into the game without any healthy offensive tackles. That proved to be a problem immediately as Mahomes was under duress all game and needed to run for his life to extend plays behind a porous offensive line.

Brady was under no such pressure and after a slow start the Bucs offense got rolling. He threw two touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and a third to Antonio Brown in the first half, while all the Chiefs could muster were two Harrison Butker field goals for a 21-6 halftime score.

Things wouldn’t get easier for the Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in the second half as they continued to struggle against the Bucs front four. Meanwhile Tampa Bay got their running game going and Leonard Fournette added a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter of a 31-9 final.

Brady threw for 201 yards and three scores to win his fifth Super Bowl MVP award. Travis Kelce hd 10 catches for a 133 yards for the Chiefs. Mahomes was picked twice, sacked three times and escaped pressure on nearly every snap, gaining respect for his toughness and creativity in a losing effort.