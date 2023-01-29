When was the last time the Bengals were in the Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. The winner of this game will be the AFC representative in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February, 12.

Cincinnati has been to the Super Bowl three previous times including last year when the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

Bengals Super Bowl history

When was last appearance for Cincinnati?

Last year the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl LVI against the Rams. The Rams were a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 49.5.

Los Angeles jumped out to a 13-3 lead on the strength of a strong passing game. Matthew Stafford threw touchdown passes to Odell Beckman and Cooper Kupp. The Bengals battled back as Joe Burrow threw a touchdown pass to Tee Higgins to make it 13-10 at the half.

In the second half Burrow and Higgins connected again for a 75-yard touchdown to take a 17-13 lead. The teams traded field goals as the game tightened considerably for much of the second half. With 6:13 remaining and trailing 20-16, the Rams went 79 yards in 15 plays with Stafford throwing his second touchdown pass to Kiupp for the game winner.

Kupp had eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns to be named the game’s MVP. Higgins had four catches for 100 yards and two tpuchdowns. Burrow was sacked seven times, twice by Aaron Donald and twice by Von Miller.