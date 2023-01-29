How many Super Bowls have the Kansas City Chiefs won?

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 21, where they will look to add a third championship to their franchise history. They defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs have been a dominant force in the NFL in the past few years, but have only won two Super Bowls in franchise history. The most recent was in 2020, led by Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, and the first was 50 years before in 1970.

They have appeared in two more. The Buccaneers beat the Chiefs in 2021 in the title game, and the Chiefs lost back in 1967 to the Green Bay Packers. This will mark their fifth overall appearance in a Super Bowl.

