Dolphins hire Vic Fangio as next defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins have hired Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, per Tom Pelissero. Fangio has been coveted for his defensive prowess for a long while, as he’s led the Colts, 49ers and Bears to strong defensive seasons. As a head coach with the Broncos, his defense was above average in his last season, but being the head guy likely hurt his ability to focus on the defense. He will be able to get back to that in Miami, which has plenty of offensive talent and a strong play-caller in Mike McDaniel, but does need help on the other side of the ball.