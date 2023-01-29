Travis Kelce calls out Cincinnati mayor over viral tweet after win in AFC Championship

There is always a lot of fun trash talk that is exchanged when it comes to high profile football games. Ahead of the AFC Championship Game, the mayor of Cincinnati may have gone a step too far.

A WHO DEY proclamation from the Mayor: @Bengals pic.twitter.com/W1tCqupdTw — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 27, 2023

Given the recent success that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had had over the Kansas City Chiefs, the mayor made a video alluding to a paternity test saying that Burrow is the father of the Chiefs. This combined with Bengals’ defender Mike Hilton referring to Arrowhead Stadium as Burrowhead Stadium. After the nail-biter win, star tight end Travis Kelce was given a hot mic and dropped a WWE-esque promo, channeling his best Attitude Era Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Travis Kelce calling out the mayor of Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/JFHcazMZzl — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 30, 2023

Coupled with the famous “jabroni” call out from the Rock’s classic promos, I was waiting for Kelce to invite the mayor to the Smackdown Hotel. If you are going to come for Kelce and the Chiefs, you best not miss. Unfortunately for the Bengals and the mayor of Cincinnati, they did this time around and now have to deal with watching Kansas City take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57.