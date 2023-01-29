 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Travis Kelce calls out Cincinnati mayor over viral tweet after win in AFC Championship

We discuss Travis Kelce’s words to the mayor of Cincinnati

By TeddyRicketson
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after catching a pass for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

There is always a lot of fun trash talk that is exchanged when it comes to high profile football games. Ahead of the AFC Championship Game, the mayor of Cincinnati may have gone a step too far.

Given the recent success that Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals had had over the Kansas City Chiefs, the mayor made a video alluding to a paternity test saying that Burrow is the father of the Chiefs. This combined with Bengals’ defender Mike Hilton referring to Arrowhead Stadium as Burrowhead Stadium. After the nail-biter win, star tight end Travis Kelce was given a hot mic and dropped a WWE-esque promo, channeling his best Attitude Era Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Coupled with the famous “jabroni” call out from the Rock’s classic promos, I was waiting for Kelce to invite the mayor to the Smackdown Hotel. If you are going to come for Kelce and the Chiefs, you best not miss. Unfortunately for the Bengals and the mayor of Cincinnati, they did this time around and now have to deal with watching Kansas City take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Bengals vs. Chiefs in the 2023 AFC Championship Game

View all 44 stories

More From DraftKings Nation