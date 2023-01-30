 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How many Super Bowls have the Philadelphia Eagles won?

The Eagles have one Super Bowl win and will be looking to add another to their franchise history.

Philadelphia Eagles Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins and owner Jeff Laurie hold the Lombardi trophy during a NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 6, 2018 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia,PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, 31-7. The Eagles’ franchise has appeared in three Super Bowls in history, but have just one win. They took home the Lombardi Trophy in 2018, and quarterback Nick Foles won the Super Bowl MVP award as Carson Wentz’s backup.

They beat the reigning champions, the New England Patriots, in a 41-33 thriller that broke the record for most total yards in a Super Bowl.

Philadelphia had appeared in two Super Bowls before the win. In 1981, they lost to the Oakland Raiders 27-10 in Super Bowl XV. In 2005, they fell to the New England Patriots, 24-21, in Super Bowl XXXIX. They will face either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 title game, depending on the outcome of Sunday evening’s AFC Championship Game.

