How many Super Bowls have the Philadelphia Eagles won?

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LVII after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, 31-7. The Eagles’ franchise has appeared in three Super Bowls in history, but have just one win. They took home the Lombardi Trophy in 2018, and quarterback Nick Foles won the Super Bowl MVP award as Carson Wentz’s backup.

They beat the reigning champions, the New England Patriots, in a 41-33 thriller that broke the record for most total yards in a Super Bowl.

Philadelphia had appeared in two Super Bowls before the win. In 1981, they lost to the Oakland Raiders 27-10 in Super Bowl XV. In 2005, they fell to the New England Patriots, 24-21, in Super Bowl XXXIX. They will face either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 title game, depending on the outcome of Sunday evening’s AFC Championship Game.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.