The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire ex-Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their next OC, per Ian Rapoport. Moore lasted four years with the Cowboys and the last two seasons produced top offensive seasons for Dallas. The Chargers hope those offensive numbers can transfer over to their team. And with Justin Herbert at the helm, there’s a real chance that can happen.
Report: Chargers to hire Kellen Moore as next offensive coordinator
The Chargers have decided to hire Kellen Moore as their next offensive coordinator. We break down what it all means.