Report: Chargers to hire Kellen Moore as next offensive coordinator

The Chargers have decided to hire Kellen Moore as their next offensive coordinator. We break down what it all means.

By Chet Gresham
Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys looks on as the Cowboys take on the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to hire ex-Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their next OC, per Ian Rapoport. Moore lasted four years with the Cowboys and the last two seasons produced top offensive seasons for Dallas. The Chargers hope those offensive numbers can transfer over to their team. And with Justin Herbert at the helm, there’s a real chance that can happen.

