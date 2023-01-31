Broncos hire Sean Payton as next head coach, give up 2023 1st, 2024 2nd

The Denver Broncos have hired ex-Saints head coach Sean Payton, per Ian Rapoport. Talks appeared to have broken down with the Broncos and Payton, but much was likely negotiations through the media. Payton appeared to be the Broncos first choice to start and in the end, he will be their head coach.

Since Payton was still under contract with the New Orleans Saints, the Broncos had to give up a a first-round pick from 2023, and a second rounder from 2024. The first rounder will be from the Broncos trading Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for the 49ers pick the Dolphins received when the 49ers moved up to draft Trey Lance. The Saints will get an additional pick at 30th overall this season, which is actually the 29th pick due to the Dolphins losing their first rounder this season. The Broncos will now have no picks in the first round this season after trading away their first rounder to the Seahawks.

The Broncos are going all in on Payton after their disastrous 2022 season, which was supposed to be a triumphant one after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson and hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach.

Payton has won a Super Bowl and put together one of the most consistent offenses ever with Drew Brees and the Saints. He is a perfect fit for a team that has talent, b ut needs a head coach to help bring that talent together.