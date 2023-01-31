Report: Texans to hire DeMeco Ryans as next head coach

The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday, as they lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles int the NFC Championship Game. The loss signifies the end of defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ tenure with the team, as he is now heading to coach his old team during his playing days, the Houston Texans, per Adam Schefter.

Ryans has been a player favorite his whole time in San Francisco, but he’s also helped put together strong defenses in his last two season as DC. In his two seasons, Ryans helped the team to Top 3 finishes in yards allowed and Top 10 finishes in points allowed.

Ryans has been with the 49ers his whole coaching career, starting in 2017 at age 33 when he was defensive quality control. He then moved up to inside linebackers coach for three seasons and then the last two as the defensive coordinator.

The Texans have fired their last two head coaches after one season. They also set them up to fail and get higher draft picks. On the whole, the Texans organization has been one of the worst in the league, but they did get rid of Jack Easterby and DeShaun Watson, so there is some room to at least try out a clean slate.

Ryans will inherit a team devoid of talent, but one with plenty of draft picks. They have 11 total in the 2023 Draft, with overall picks at 2nd, 12th, 33rd, 65th and 73rd in the first three rounds. Ryans will have a shot to build something from the ground floor.