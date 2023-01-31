NFL Pro Bowl Rosters 2023: Tracking roster replacements for AFC, NFC squads

The Pro Bowl will have a different look in 2023. Rather than the traditional game pitting the best of the AFC versus the NFC, minus those in the Super Bowl, there will be a series of skills competitions. Still, players have the ability to opt out of the Pro Bowl despite being selected. While the focal point is usually on the starters, we have already seen some players decide to forego the Pro Bowl Games, causing alternates and replacements to be subbed in.

Super Bowl 57 will see the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs had seven Pro Bowl selections, including LT Orlando Brown, C Creed Humphrey, DL Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce, OL Joe Thuney, P Tommy Townsend and QB Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles had eight Pro Bowl nods consisting of WR A.J. Brown, C Landon Dickerson, QB Jalen Hurts, RT Lane Johnson, C Jason Kelce, LB Haason Reddick, RB Miles Sanders and CB Darius Slay. At the very least, there will be 15 spots open for reserves and alternates between these two teams alone.

2023 Pro Bowl Alternates

Offensive players

OT Penei Sewell (Detroit Lions, replacing Lane Johnson)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Detroit Lions, replacing A.J. Brown)

C Tyler Biadasz (Dallas Cowboys, replacing Jason Kelce)

OT Dion Dawkins (Buffalo Bills, replacing Orlando Brown)

TE Dawson Knox (Buffalo Bills, replacing Travis Kelce)

OT Wyatt Teller (Cleveland Browns, replacing Joe Thuney)

C Ben Jones (Tennessee Titans, replacing Creed Humphrey)

QB Tyler Huntley (Baltimore Ravens, replacing Josh Allen)

WR Jamal Agnew (Jacksonville Jaguars, replacing Devin Duvernay)

QB Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars, replacing Patrick Mahomes)

LG Roger Saffold (Buffalo Bills, replacing Quenton Nelson)

Defensive players

CB Jalen Ramsey (Los Angeles Rams, replacing Darius Slay)

DE Danielle Hunter (Minnesota Vikings, replacing Haason Reddick)

DT Cam Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers, replacing Chris Jones)

DT Daron Payne (Washington Commanders, replacing Aaron Darnold)

LB Matt Milano (Buffalo Bills, replacing TJ Watt)

LB Bradley Chubb (Miami Dolphins, replacing Khalil MAc

Special Teams

P A.J. Cole (Las Vegas Raiders, replacing Tommy Townsend)