Practice schedule for 2023 Senior Bowl

The 2023 Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. ET while airing on NFL Network. Ahead of that, there will be media interviews, meetings, and three days of practice for these up-and-coming NFL prospects.

The American Team will feature quarterbacks Max Duggan of TCU and Clayton Tune of Houston. Both of these signal-callers are expected to be selected in Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft. Florida offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence is the best prospect for the American Team, as he’s projected to go in the middle of the first round.

The National Team will lean on Louisville’s latest dual-threat quarterback prospect, Malik Cunningham, as well as Fresno State’s Jake Haener and BYU’s Jaren Hall under center. Illinois running back Chase Brown will spearhead the rushing attack, as he ranked fourth in the NCAA for rushing yards with 1,643 last season. As for the highest rated prospects, the American Team features talented offensive linemen in BYU’s Blake Freeland and Ohio State’s Dawand Jones — both of which could be selected in the second round.

Here’s a look at the practice schedule for the 2023 Senior Bowl. You can watch coverage of Senior Bowl practices on ESPN on Wednesday and Thursday, and on NFL Network all week..

2023 Senior Bowl practice schedule

Tuesday, January 31

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice

Wednesday, February 1

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice

Thursday, February 2

11:30 am – 1:30 pm: National Team practice

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm: American Team practice