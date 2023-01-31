What draft picks did the Broncos trade for Sean Payton? How many do they have left in 2023 NFL Draft?

The Denver Broncos are apparently going with the Les Snead approach to the NFL Draft: F*** them picks!

A year after trading a first round pick in a package to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos are trading another pick in a package to hire Sean Payton away from the New Orleans Saints. ESPN and NFL Network are reporting the Broncos will trade their 2023 first-round pick and their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for Sean Payton and the Saints 2024 third-round pick.

The first-round pick the Broncos are trading originally belonged to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers traded it to the Miami Dolphins in the trade to move up for quarterback Trey Lance. The Dolphins then traded that pick to the Broncos in the Bradley Chubb trade last year.

With those deals done, the Broncos currently have four picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here is their list of picks

Third round: Colts’ selection and their own

Fourth round: Own selection

Fifth round: Own selection

Sixth round: Steelers’ selection