Complete list of opponents for the Buffalo Bills in 2023

The Buffalo Bills continued the status of being one of the best franchises in the NFL in 2022 with a star in Josh Allen under center. Buffalo clinched a playoff berth fairly early, advancing to the postseason for the fourth consecutive year.

The Bills do not have a ton of holes on their roster with one of the top offenses in the league and a strong defense. Buffalo has a balanced offense and can succeed in the running and passing game. If you had to pick a weakness the Bills could fix looking toward the offseason would be the rushing defense, which was just about average compared to the rest of the league.

Bills 2023 opponents

The Bills will face their AFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the NFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AFC South TBD

Away: Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals