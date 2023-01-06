Complete list of opponents for the Denver Broncos in 2023

The Denver Broncos were expected to contend for the AFC West this season, but they never were able to get things going in the first season with Russell Wilson at quarterback. Denver was eliminated from the playoffs fairly early with plenty of work to do to make this team into a postseason contender.

The defense does not need a ton of work because that side of the ball wasn’t much of a problem all season long, and it was especially strong against the pass. Just about everything needs work offensively as the Broncos were below average compared to the rest of the league in the passing and running game. Wilson needs to produce at a much higher level in Year 2 in Denver.

Broncos 2023 opponents

The Broncos will face their AFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the NFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, AFC North TBD

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills