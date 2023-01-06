Complete list of opponents for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t have much of a Super Bowl loss hangover this season for a franchise that appears to have plenty going for them looking toward the future. The Bengals qualified for the playoffs for the second season in a row with Joe Burrow continuing to prove he can excel at the pro level.

The Bengals have a strong roster on both sides of the ball and are above average in just about every category as a team outside of the offensive rushing attack. That should be an area that can be addressed in the offseason as Cincinnati was one of the worst teams in the league in yards per rush attempt.

Bengals 2023 opponents

The Bengals will face their AFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the NFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings

Away: Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs