Complete list of opponents for the Cleveland Browns in 2023

The Cleveland Browns took a mulligan for the 2022 season. They failed to make the playoffs for the second season in a row, and have only been in the postseason once, in 2020, in the last 20 years. Expectations will be higher headed into 2023, with a full season of play expected from quarterback DeShaun Watson, who was suspended for the first 10 games of his first year with the Browns.

The Browns will need to find help for their defense next year. Cleveland’s pass rush struggled this season, and the defensive line also had its share of problems containing the run. Look for the Browns to seek pass rushers and defensive line help. They could also use an upgrade at safety. No. 2 wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones will be in the last year of his rookie contract, so depth at that position is another area of need.

Browns 2023 opponents

The Browns will face their NFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the NFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, AFC East TBD, NFC North TBD

Away: Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, AFC West TBD