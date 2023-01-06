Complete list of opponents for Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023

The Steelers made a shift at quarterback partway through 2022, opting to start rookie Kenny Pickett. There was an adjustment period, but Pittsburgh found success with Pickett, and rookie wide receiver George Pickens made a splash on offense. They struggled early but somehow worked their way into the playoff picture heading into Week 18

After a successful 2022 draft, the Steelers have a solid base on which to build. They’ll be looking to fill out their defense at linebacker, defensive tackle, and cornerback, though their biggest need rests in strengthening the offensive line.

Steelers 2023 opponents

The Steelers will face their AFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the NFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, AFC East TBD, NFC North TBD

Away: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, AFC West TBD