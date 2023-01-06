Complete list of opponents for Houston Texans in 2023

The Texans had a very difficult 2022 season, cementing their top first-round draft pick after losing 10 games in a row. They are effectively starting from scratch as they head into 2023.

Their biggest change in the 2023 season will likely be a new quarterback. Bryce Young is widely assumed to be the top pick, and Houston will build their offense around him. With two first-round picks, they’ll be looking to add depth at just about every position. Edge rushers and defensive linemen will be a priority, as will beefing up the secondary and adding some offensive linemen and wide receivers to protect and work with Young. The Texans have hit rock bottom, and it can really only go up from here.

Texans 2023 opponents

The Texans will face their AFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the NFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, NFC West TBD

Away: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, AFC East TBD