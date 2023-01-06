Complete list of opponents for Tennessee Titans in 2023

The Tennessee Titans have had struggles in 2022. They should have been better and their division has really struggled this year. Derrick Henry hasn’t had the year that many thought he would and the Titans have had issues at quarterback. Ryan Tannehill dealt with numerous injuries throughout the season. Malik Willis struggled and teams stacked the box forcing the Titans to throw the ball.

Quarterback will be the big question. I would guess Tannehill will be the starter, but they might want to be ready to give Willis the keys. If they want to rebuild, having Henry starting at running back would be questionable. They need to get better against the pass. Their corners will improve, but they need to add to their pass rush. In the draft, there's a good chance they take a wide receiver or edge rusher in the first round. I would expect they draft a wide receiver and sign an edge rusher, but it will be interesting to see if they make moves with the coaching staff as well.

Titans 2023 opponents

The Titans will face their AFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the NFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, AFC West TBD, NFC West TBD

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AFC East TBD