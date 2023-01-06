Complete list of opponents for the Detroit Lions in 2023

The Detroit Lions exceeded plenty of expectations following an entertaining Hard Knocks season. Dan Campbell has the Lions headed in a strong direction in just his second year as the team’s head coach.

Detroit still has some holes to fill on its roster looking toward the offseason, but the Lions have a fairly balanced offensive attack with a passing and rushing game that are slightly above average. Defensively is a different story. Detroit has one of the worst offenses in the NFL especially in pass defense, but the rushing D isn’t a whole lot better. The defense should be the first priority heading into 2023.

Lions 2023 opponents

The Lions will face their NFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the AFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, NFC West TBD

Away: Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFC East TBD, AFC North TBD