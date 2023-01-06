Complete list of opponents for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023

Needless to say, things did not go as planned for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. After enticing quarterback Tom Brady out of a quasi-retirement phase, the Bucs struggled all season, their best asset being that they’re an NFC South team, and the rest of the division struggled just as much, if not more.

Tampa Bay is going to need another quarterback. Brady is no longer under contract after this year, and after a season where he looked washed, with his 46th birthday right around the corner, he wouldn’t be the best option anyway. You can also expect the team to look for help in the secondary as well as another pass rusher.

Bucs 2023 opponents

The Bucs will face their NFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the AFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, NFC East TBD

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills