Complete list of opponents for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023

The end of the 2022 NFL season couldn’t have come soon enough for the Arizona Cardinals. Kliff Kingsbury’s team kicked off the season with a rash of injuries on the roster, and that’s exactly how they finished, even forced to start third-string quarterback Trace McSorely late in the year.

After another disappointing season, you can expect lots of changes in Arizona. Whether or not the coaching staff returns, the Cardinals are going to be looking for lots of defensive help in the offseason. In addition to pass-rush help, they’ll need to upgrade the secondary, given that they were one of the NFL’s most generous teams when it came to touchdowns through the air. On the other side of the ball, the Cardinals are fine at the skill positions, if they can get a lucky break or two with health in 2023, but they could still use some depth there as well as interior offensive line help.

Cardinals 2023 opponents

The Arizona Cardinals will face their NFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the AFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, NFC South TBD

Away: Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, NFC North TBD, AFC South TBD