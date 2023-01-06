Complete list of opponents for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023

The Minnesota Vikings had an interesting 2022 season that featured the biggest comeback in NFL history. Justin Jefferson was the star of the show, shattering records left and right as the Vikings hit double-digit wins and clinched the NFC North.

Next season will mark Kirk Cousins’ final year of his current contract, so the powers that be in Minnesota will certainly have their eye on choosing an heir to the aging QB. After adding TJ Hockenson from the Lions this season, they aren’t desperate at the tight end position, but they could be looking to beef up their secondary in the coming season.

Vikings 2023 opponents

The Vikings will face their NFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the AFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, NFC East TBD