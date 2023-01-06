Complete list of opponents for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023

The Baltimore Ravens have developed into one of the most consistent franchises over the last five seasons and unlike last year, they were able to overcome another injury to Lamar Jackson to qualify for the playoffs.

The biggest question when looking toward the 2023 season is what will happen with Jackson, who is looking for a long-term contract. Statistically, the Ravens were a one-sided offense in 2022 with a strong running game and a passing game that ranked near the bottom in yards per pass attempt. Defensively, the Ravens rushing defense was fantastic, while they could use some reinforcements in stopping opposing passing attacks.

Ravens 2023 opponents

The Ravens will face their AFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the NFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, AFC East TBD, NFC North TBD

Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers