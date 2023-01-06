Complete list of opponents for the New Orleans Saints in 2023

The New Orleans Saints fell short of the playoffs for the second consecutive season in the first year under head coach Dennis Allen in 2022. They were in the mix for a playoff berth into Week 17, but that was due to mediocrity of the NFC South as opposed to the Saints being a quality football team.

As we look ahead to the Saints 2023 season, they may need to figure out what exactly the long-term plan is at quarterback. It wasn’t a significant issue with Andy Dalton this season, and the Saints performed well on a yards-per-pass basis, and the running game was the bigger issue. New Orleans’ biggest weakness came in its rush defense, so that should be a big priority in the offseason.

Saints 2023 opponents

The Saints will face their NFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the AFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, NFC East TBD

Away: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, NFC West TBD, AFC East TBD