Complete list of opponents for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023

Though they didn’t manage to catch the Kansas City Chiefs, the Los Angeles Chargers at least managed to pull away from the rest of the AFC West. They finished in second place and earned a wild card in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

With the quarterback position secure for the near future, the Chargers’ biggest needs on offense will be finding offensive line help, particularly at tackle. Re-signing DeAndre Carter or finding someone to replace him would give them some needed depth at receiver. But the team’s biggest needs are on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerback is a major area of need, as well as more help on the inside of the defensive line.

Chargers 2023 opponents

The Chargers will face their AFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the NFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, NFC East TBD

Away: Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, AFC South TBD