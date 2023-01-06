Complete list of opponents for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023

For the seventh season in a row, the Kansas City Chiefs claimed the AFC West crown. But at this point for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, anything less than a Super Bowl win qualifies as a disappointment.

Whenever the Chiefs do wrap up their postseason run, they’ll immediately start looking to retool key parts of the roster for yet another run at the Lombardi Trophy. Their biggest offseason needs will be along the lines. They need an offensive tackle; Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. Help for the pass rush is another major need for the Chiefs in 2023.

Chiefs 2023 opponents

The Chiefs will face their AFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the NFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals, NFC East TBD

Away: Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New York Jets, AFC South TBD