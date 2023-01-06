Complete list of opponents for the Green Bay Packers in 2023

The Green Bay Packers did not play as well as most expected when Aaron Rodgers announced he will return to the team for 2022. The team is in the mix for a playoff berth heading into Week 18, but it’s a far drop from their preseason odds as a Super Bowl favorite.

Looking toward the 2023 season, the Packers will need to improve on their passing game, but that may just require getting healthy. Aaron Rodgers has dealt with a thumb injury, and the young wide receivers missed plenty of time. Green Bay needs to improve defensively looking toward the offseason especially in stopping the run where opponents were successful against the Packers.

Packers 2023 opponents

The Packers will face their NFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the AFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, NFC West TBD

Away: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, NFC East TBD, AFC North TBD