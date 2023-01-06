Complete list of opponents for the Carolina Panthers in 2023

The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule and unloaded some of their top talent including Christian McCaffrey during the season, but they continued to play hard down the stretch. They came up short of a playoff berth, but Steve Wilks and his squad impressed in the closing weeks.

Looking toward next season, the Panthers should focus on adding offensive playmakers considering they traded away some of their top options. Carolina was helped out significantly by its defense this season, but that side of the ball could use some reinforcements especially in stopping the run.

Panthers 2023 opponents

The Panthers will face their NFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the AFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, NFC East TBD

Away: Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, NFC West TBD, AFC East TBD