Complete list of opponents for the New England Patriots in 2023

The New England Patriots haven’t found a ton of success in the post-Tom Brady era after another good but not great regular season record. They are in the mix for a playoff berth heading into Week 18, but it’s been a less than stellar season in year 2 of the Mac Jones era.

The strength of the Patriots in 2022 is the defense, and they should keep as many components on that side of the ball as possible because they were fairly reliable throughout the season. The issues came on offense, which did not do anything terribly but the whole operation needs work to string together a successful 2023 season as Mac Jones enters his third season as a pro.

Patriots 2023 opponents

The Patriots will face their AFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the NFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, AFC South TBD, NFC South TBD

Away: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, AFC North TBD