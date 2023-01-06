Complete list of opponents for the Washington Commanders in 2023

The Washington Commanders had a tough 1-4 start to their season, but ended up recovering with plenty to be optimistic about for next season. Wins over the Eagles and Packers were the highlights of the second half of the 2022 season. They struggled from being in a very strong NFC East, but their 6-1 stretch through late October and November made them into a legitimate playoff contender.

Looking ahead to 2023, Washington may be looking to upgrade their quarterback. While Taylor Heinicke has been fine, their receiving group could be much more explosive with someone elite under center. They’ll also be looking to beef up their offensive line, which ranks toward the top of the league in sacks allowed. This team has a lot of the pieces in place to become a perennial playoff contender.

Commanders 2023 opponents

The Commanders will face their NFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the AFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, NFC South TBD