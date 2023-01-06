Complete list of opponents for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts saw their playoff dreams eliminated early this year, well before the end of the season. Once again, the team heads into the spring in need of some retooling after the Matt Ryan experiment didn’t pan out. Add in a coaching search and this is an important offseason.

The most obvious need here is quarterback. Ryan’s best years are well behind him, and he wasn’t able to hold onto the starting job during another tumultuous season for the Colts. Whoever they get to play quarterback in 2023 will need some help at tackle as well as the interior line. They also need cornerback and pass-rush help.

Colts 2023 opponents

The Colts will face their AFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the NFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Las Vegas Raiders, NFC West TBD

Away: Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, AFC East TBD