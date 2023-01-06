Complete list of opponents for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023

The Dallas Cowboys had a strong 2022, clinching a playoff spot. Though they couldn’t compete for the top spot in the NFC East with the Eagles this season, they made it through a big Dak Prescott injury without much drama and ended up with some big wins over the Vikings, Bengals, and Giants.

In 2023, the Cowboys will be looking to fill out what is already a complete team. Some more depth at cornerback, perhaps a first-round offensive guard or tackle, and a few extra wide receivers will all help Dallas, but ultimately, this Cowboys team is on the right track as things currently stand.

Cowboys 2023 opponents

The Cowboys will face their NFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the AFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, New York Jets, NFC North TBD

Away: Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, NFC South TBD, AFC West TBD