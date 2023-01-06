Complete list of opponents for the New York Giants in 2023

The New York Giants haven’t won this many games in a regular season since 2016, so it’s hard to complain too much about the first season of the Brian Daboll era.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Giants will certainly need to improve the offensive production especially in the passing game, while the rushing attack was slightly above average compared to the rest of the league. Defensively, New York really needs to clean up a run defense that ranked among the worst in the NFL.

Giants 2023 opponents

The Giants will face their NFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the AFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, New York Jets, NFC North TBD

Away: Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, NFC South TBD