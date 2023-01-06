Complete list of opponents for the Miami Dolphins in 2023

The Dolphins’ 2022 saw a lot of investments fall into place, as the Tua Tagovailoa-Tyreek Hill combination paid off big time, especially with Jaylen Waddle at WR2. They earned their first playoff berth since 2016 despite a rough patch in December, helped on by early wins over the Bills and Ravens.

In 2023, the Dolphins will be looking to beef up their defense at the linebacker and cornerback positions, and sign or re-sign a few running backs. They’re also going to be looking for some improvements to the offensive line after Tagovailoa sustained some major injuries behind the line this season.

Dolphins 2023 opponents

The Dolphins will face their AFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the NFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, AFC South TBD, NFC South TBD

Away: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, AFC North TBD