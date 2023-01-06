Complete list of opponents for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a much more successful season in the first year of the post-Urban Meyer era as Doug Pederson has the franchise headed in the right direction. The Jags saw plenty of improvement from Trevor Lawrence, so things are looking up for the Jags.

Jacksonville still has plenty of holes to fill throughout the offseason heading into 2023. The offensive strength comes in the rushing attack, though the passing game is still about average. The Jags could use more work on the defensive side of the ball especially in the secondary as that’s where their weakness was in 2022.

Jaguars 2023 opponents

The Jaguars will face their AFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the NFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, AFC West TBD, NFC West TBD

Away: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AFC East TBD