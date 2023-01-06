Complete list of opponents for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles had about as good of a 2022 regular season as any team could hope for, with a top MVP contender at quarterback, a strong defense, and an excellent running back. They impressed all season long en route to a division lead and holding the No. 1 seed heading into Week 18.

The Eagles don’t have many holes to fill as they look toward 2023, but there’s no problem in adding some extra depth and talent to their roster. With an early pick, they could be looking toward adding an edge rusher to join Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, or a defensive lineman to join last year’s pick, Jordan Davis.

Eagles 2023 opponents

The Eagles will face their NFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC West. Their 17th game will be against the AFC West team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, NFC North TBD

Away: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, NFC South TBD, AFC West TBD