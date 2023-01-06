Complete list of opponents for the Chicago Bears in 2023

The Chicago Bears were eliminated from playoff contention fairly early in the first season of the Matt Eberflus era, but this was a different team we’ve been used to seeing from them over the years. The strength was clearly on the offensive side of the ball, while the defense struggled to get off the field consistently, and Chicago fell short in plenty of tight games.

The Bears were one of the top rushing teams in the NFL due to Justin Fields doing plenty of damage in the ground game with more than 1,000 rushing yards. He improved as a passer in his second season, and Chicago should be doing everything it can to set Fields up for success. Defensively, the Bears were one of the worst units in football especially in defending the pass, so that will need to be cleared up in the offseason.

Bears 2023 opponents

The Bears will face their NFC North divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC South. Their 17th game will be against the AFC North team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, NFC West TBD

Away: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, AFC North TBD