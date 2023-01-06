Complete list of opponents for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023

The Atlanta Falcons introduced Desmond Ridder at quarterback toward the end of the 2022 season, replacing Marcus Mariota. The Falcons had some big wins over the Seahawks and 49ers, but ultimately struggled down the stretch in November and December.

Atlanta has a laundry list of needs as they look ahead to the 2023 season. The defensive line and offensive line could both afford to be beefed up, and they’ll be looking to add some strength in the secondary at cornerback. The quarterback question can probably wait as Ridder gets a chance to be a full-season starter and prove himself on the field.

Falcons 2023 opponents

The Falcons will face their NFC South divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC South and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the AFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, NFC East TBD

Away: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, NFC West TBD, AFC East TBD