Complete list of opponents for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders struggled through many close losses early in the regular season before hitting a hot streak down the stretch, but fans probably wanted more from this group with the addition of Davante Adams.

Looking forward to the 2023 season, the Raiders probably don’t need to do a ton differently on offense especially with one of the top wide receivers in the league and a strong rushing attack. One thing Las Vegas should be doing is improving the defense, which was a liability in 2022, especially against the pass.

Raiders 2023 opponents

The Raiders will face their AFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC East and NFC North. Their 17th game will be against the NFC East team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, AFC North TBD

Away: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Indianapolis Colts