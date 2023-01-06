Complete list of opponents for the New York Jets in 2023

The New York Jets may have maximized what they were able to do without having an explosive offense thanks to injuries and struggles at quarterback in 2022. They came up short of the playoffs this season and now need to figure out next steps to make that next leap.

Looking ahead to 2023, the QB position will likely need to be addressed because this is a fairly talented roster around it. That should be step 1 for the Jets to figure out in the offseason. New York should look to keep as many defensive pieces around because the Jets played incredible on that side of the ball this season.

Jets 2023 opponents

The Jets will face their AFC East divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC West and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the NFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, AFC South TBD, NFC South TBD

Away: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, AFC North TBD