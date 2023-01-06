Complete list of opponents for Seattle Seahawks in 2023

The Seahawks overachieved their preseason expectations with Geno Smith at the helm. Though Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending injury, rookie Kenneth Walker stepped up and made a name for himself. There is a good foundation in Seattle moving into 2023.

As they look toward next season, the Seahawks have a very solid future in the draft thanks to the Russell Wilson trade and the Broncos’ struggles this season. As they continue to build off that trade, they’ll be looking toward their defense — they need more depth at cornerback, edge rusher, and linebacker. Just about every position could be beefed up, and they’ll have the opportunity to grab some elite talent to continue improving.

Seahawks 2023 opponents

The Seahawks will face their NFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the AFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, NFC South TBD

Away: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, NFC North TBD, AFC South TBD