Complete list of opponents for the Los Angeles Rams in 2023

The Los Angeles Rams had as bad of a season as you’ll see from a defending Super Bowl champion with injuries and a lack of production on both sides of the ball as they were eliminated from playoff contention fairly early.

The Rams were horrible offensively, so that will need to improve as we look ahead to what they can be in 2023. That might just be fixed by getting a healthy Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, but the running game rarely saw success as well. Defensively, the Rams ranked around the middle of the pack with tons of success against the run but did struggle stopping opposing passing games.

Rams 2023 opponents

The Rams will face their NFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the AFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Commanders, NFC South TBD

Away: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, NFC North TBD, AFC South TBD