Complete list of opponents for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023

The San Francisco 49ers dealt with plenty of injuries at the quarterback position with Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy getting starts. Despite those issues, Kyle Shanahan’s bunch was the class of the NFC West, winning the division multiple weeks before the regular season came to an end.

The 49ers figure to be a threat in the NFC once again in 2023, and there are not a ton of holes on the roster that will need to be addressed. San Francisco has one of the best defenses in the NFL, and the offense appears set up for success no matter who lines up at quarterback.

49ers 2023 opponents

The 49ers will face their NFC West divisional opponents six times, half at home and half on the road. In addition, they draw matchups against all four teams from the AFC North and NFC East. Their 17th game will be against the AFC South team that finishes in the same position as them.

Home: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away: Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, AFC South TBD