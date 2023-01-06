Who will play who for each team’s 17th game on the 2023 NFL schedule

The NFL has permanently moved to a 17-game schedule since 2021, and I don’t think anybody would be surprised if the league eventually pushes for an 18-game schedule. In the meantime, the coming end of the 2022 regular season means we will soon know everybody’s full list of opponents for next season.

The full schedule release will not happen until May, but the league uses a formula to determine each team’s opponents for the coming season. They publish it every year in the Official NFL Record and Fact Book. Each NFL team faces their divisional opponents twice apiece for six total divisional games. They also play one game each against all four teams from a division in the opposing conference, all four team from another division in their own conference, and then the team in each of the remaining two same conference divisions based on order of finish.

The 17th opponent rotates each year as a team in their same position in the opposing conference. The conference that hosts rotates each year. This year, the AFC is hosting the NFC and it breaks down as follows for the 17th game.

NFC South @ AFC East

NFC North @ AFC North

NFC West @ AFC South

NFC East @ AFC West

Below is a list of each matchup that will make up the 17th team on a given schedule. We’ll update this list as standings finalize. The AFC West is the only division where all four positions are locked in heading into Week 18. A handful of other teams are locked into a position, but much of the standings remain to be determined. We’ve used a triple asterisk (***) to indicate what matchups could change. For now, 13 of the 16 matchups could change and we’ll remove the asterisks as they finalize.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots***

Carolina Panthers @ Miami Dolphins***

Atlanta Falcons @ New York Jets***

Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals***

Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens***

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers***

Chicago Bears @ Cleveland Browns***

San Francisco 49ers @ Jacksonville Jaguars***

Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans***

Los Angeles Rams @ Indianapolis Colts***

Arizona Cardinals @ Houston Texans***

Philadelphia Eagles @ Kansas City Chiefs***

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Chargers***

New York Giants @ Las Vegas Raiders

Washington Commanders @ Denver Broncos