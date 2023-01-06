Who will be Commanders starting running back in Week 18 vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18 of the NFL season. The Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention and are also dealing with several injuries to their offense. Starting running back Antonio Gibson was added to IR, and Brian Robinson isn’t trending in the right direction based on practice reports. So, who will lead the backfield in the final game of the season?

Rounding out the active depth chart for Washington is Jonathan Williams. The team also activated Jaret Patterson from the practice squad. Williams has played in 12 games this season. He has 23 carries for 120 yards but no touchdowns. He has added five receptions on eight targets for 31 additional yards. Williams figures to be the starter for Sunday’s game against Dallas.

Patterson is in his second season, and this will be his third active game this year. He played in all 17 games in 2021 and had 68 carries for 266 yards with two touchdowns. He added 10 receptions on 11 targets for another 73 yards. This feels like a game where Washington will test out its depth, so while Patterson will likely be the backup, he should see a solid snap count in the game.