Who will be Cardinals starting running back in Week 18 vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET with the game airing on Fox. With this being the last game of the season, there isn’t much cause to risk injuries for the Cardinals. Starting running back James Conner has been ruled out, so Arizona will be able to see what they have as far as depth goes at the position.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is expecting to feature a mix of running backs in the offensive game plan. Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram are the two incumbents on the depth chart, with Ty’Son Williams getting activated from the practice squad. Ingram has gotten the most game experience so far this season, but Clement could get the starting nod based on Kingsbury’s comments.

Ingram has played in 11 games this season. He has 24 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. The running backs weren’t a big part of the passing game this season, so Ingram only had two receptions on two targets for 23 yards.

Clement has played in eight games so far. He only had seven carries for 32 yards and served mostly as a safety net in case the team had several injuries in a game. Clement caught two of his three targets for 29 more yards. Williams may not factor into the gameplan on Sunday, but if he does, it will be the first rushing attempts he has gotten for the team this season.