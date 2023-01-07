Primetime game schedule for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

The Week 17 primetime NFL schedule features a Saturday night showcase between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans, followed by a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. There will also be a multitude of games with playoff hopes on the line on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

Saturday Night Football, Jan. 7, 2023, 8:15 p.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Titans

Channel/live stream: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Odds: Jaguars -6.5

After being flexed to Saturday, the Jaguars and Titans are a win-or-go-home situation. To be clear, the Jaguars could lose this weekend and still have a chance to secure a playoff bid with Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins losses. The Titans would be eliminated from the playoffs with a loss, regardless of the latter’s outcomes.

Sunday Night Football, Jan. 8, 2023, 8:20 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Lions

Channel: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Odds: Packers -4.5

Things looked eerie for the Pack not too long ago. They were 5-8 heading into their Week 14 bye, and now stare an NFC Wild Card in the face. While an outright win here would earn Green Bay a postseason spot, the Lions (8-8) need a win plus a Seattle Seahawks loss. Detroit stole the previous matchup with Green Bay back in Week 9, but it could be different this time around on the road at Lambeau Field against a surging offense.