Who is announcing Chiefs vs. Raiders on ESPN and ABC in Week 18?

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18 for a 4:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff. The game will air on ESPN/ABC/ESPN+ and will be played at Allegiant Stadium.

The announcers for the game are play-by-play announcer Steve Levy and color commentators Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky.

The Chiefs are in prime position to be the AFC’s top overall seed in the 2022-23 NFL playoffs. What needs to happen before in order for that to become a reality? Well, if they win on Saturday, then the Buffalo Bills would have to lose before the conclusion of the regular season.

As for the Raiders, who appear to have already mentally moved on from Derek Carr, they essentially have no impetus for this game other than playing spoiler in the AFC playoffs. Jarrett Stidham will remain the starting quarterback in place of Carr for the final week. Stidham is coming off an impressive 23-of-34 completions for 365 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions against a ferocious San Francisco 49ers defense.

The Chiefs are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 52.5. The Chiefs are -365 on the moneyline, while the Raiders are +300.