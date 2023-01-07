Who is announcing Titans vs. Jaguars on ESPN and ABC in Week 18?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night for a primetime affair with enormous playoff implications. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at TIAA Bank Field.

The ESPN announcing crew will feature Joe Buck on the play-by-play, Troy Aikman as the game analyst, and Lisa Salters as the field reporter.

Entering the regular season’s final week on a four-game win streak, the Jaguars are the supreme favorites to win the AFC South. In what will essentially be a championship game for the division, Jacksonville needs to win for a Wild Card spot, or hope that the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns all lose this weekend.

The Titans, currently on a downward spiral with six-straight disappointing losses, have to come out victorious if they want to test their might in the postseason. Joshua Dobbs will start at quarterback in place of rookie Malik Willis. Tennessee fans better hope that Derrick Henry will be active for this game because the abysmal 155.0 yards through the air over the previous three appearances is not going to get it done.

The Jaguars are a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 40. The Jaguars are -275 on the moneyline, while the Titans are +230.